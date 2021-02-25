US Markets

U.S. bank regulators say pandemic drove up risk in leveraged lending

Pete Schroeder Reuters
The credit risk for large, syndicated loans, including leveraged loans, remains high and increased in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took an economic toll, U.S. bank regulators cautioned Thursday.

A new regulatory report found that the level of "non-pass" loans nearly doubled in 2020, rising from 6.9% to 12.4%, with most of those riskier loans held by nonbanks.

U.S. banks accounted for 45% of the $5.1 trillion in large, syndicated loans, but held less than 25% of all non-pass loans.

