US Markets

U.S. bank regulator sees need for 'open mind' in measuring climate risk

Contributors
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Lananh Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

A top U.S. banking regulator said the industry and watchdogs need a "clean sheet of paper and an open mind" as they work to build new tools to assess the financial risks stemming from climate change.

By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A top U.S. banking regulator said the industry and watchdogs need a "clean sheet of paper and an open mind" as they work to build new tools to assess the financial risks stemming from climate change.

Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, told bankers in New York that there needs to be a strong emphasis on diversity of approaches as banks and watchdogs build tools to measure such risk, as opposed to trying to apply similar tools adopted in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York; writing by Pete Schroeder)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular