U.S. bank regulator charges Citi $30 mln for real estate violations

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday that it had fined Citibank C.N $30 million for real estate violations.

The OCC said the bank engaged in "repeated violations" and that the bank failed to meet its commitment to implement corrective actions.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

