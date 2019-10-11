US Markets

U.S. bank regulator charges Citi $30 mln for real estate violations

Katanga Johnson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday that it had fined Citibank C.N $30 million for real estate violations.

The OCC said the bank engaged in "repeated violations" and that the bank failed to meet its commitment to implement corrective actions.

