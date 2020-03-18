US Markets

U.S. bank regulator approves banking charters for Square Inc and Nelnet Inc

Contributor
Michelle Price Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Wednesday approved separate applications by payment company Square Inc and student loan servicer Nelnet Inc to become banks under a special charter, the first time the agency has granted such licenses in over a decade.

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Wednesday approved separate applications by payment company Square Inc and student loan servicer Nelnet Inc to become banks under a special charter, the first time the agency has granted such licenses in over a decade.

The companies were granted "Industrial Loan Company" charters which allow non-banks to originate loans and collect insured deposits.

The decision is likely to attract major criticism from consumer advocates, banks and Democratic lawmakers, who say the special license is a loophole which poses risks to the banking system and consumers.

(Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chris Reese)

((michelle.price@thomsonreuters.com; +12026041711; Twitter: @michelleprice36;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular