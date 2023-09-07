News & Insights

U.S. bank profits largely flat in Q2 2023 after accounting for failed bank acquisitions - FDIC

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

September 07, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. bank profits were largely flat in the second quarter of 2023 after accounting for the impact of three large failed bank acquisitions, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Thursday.

The bank regulator said industry profits dipped 11.3% to $70.8 billion in the second quarter, but that was primarily due to the impact of the bank failures and ensuing acquisitions. Accounting for those events, bank profits were up 5.7% compared to a year prior.

