U.S. bank profits dip slightly as banks slow shrinking credit loss provisions

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. bank profits fell 1.2% in the third quarter of 2021 to $69.5 billion as firms were slower to shrink their credit loss provisions and grappled with record-low interest rates, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Tuesday.

Bank profits are still up nearly 36% from the same time a year ago, and the net interest margin rose from a record low in the second quarter to 2.56%. The rate of noncurrent loans for banks fell to 6.3%, and the net charge-off rate for loans no longer expected to be repaid fell to 0.19%, the lowest level on record.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

