News & Insights

US Markets
SBNY

U.S. bank deposits rise in early May, lending little changed at record high

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Dan Burns for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Deposits at U.S. banks climbed in early May, ticking up from the lowest level in nearly two years while bank lending was little changed at a record level, Federal Reserve data released on Friday showed.

Deposits climbed to $17.16 trillion in the week ended May 3, up about $67 billion to mark the first increase in four weeks, the Fed's weekly snapshot of the banking system's assets and liabilities showed. Deposits, which had dropped substantially after the collapse in March of Silicon Valley Bank, rose at both large and small banks.

Total bank credit was little changed at $17.37 trillion, while loans and leases for U.S. households and businesses held at a record high $12.12 trillion, although annual loan growth is now the slowest in about a year.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Daniel.Burns@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBNY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.