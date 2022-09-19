U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of October to $0.48. This takes the dividend yield to 4.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

U.S. Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

U.S. Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio of 42% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 36% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NYSE:USB Historic Dividend September 19th 2022

U.S. Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

We Could See U.S. Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that U.S. Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 5.5% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

U.S. Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 15 analysts we track are forecasting for U.S. Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

