U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 15th of October to US$0.46. This will take the annual payment to 3.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

U.S. Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, U.S. Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 1.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

U.S. Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:USB Historic Dividend September 18th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See U.S. Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. U.S. Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

U.S. Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for U.S. Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.