U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock to Watch on 5.6% Dividend Yield

U.S. Bancorp USB is one solid dividend-yielding stock that investors should consider to hold in their portfolios amid hovering recession fears in the near term.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, USB is the parent company of U.S. Bank and provides banking and investment services principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States.

USB has been paying quarterly dividends on a regular basis along with occasional raises. The last hike of 4.3% to 48 cents per share was announced in September 2022. Over the past five years, it increased dividends four times, with an annualized dividend growth rate of 6.06%.

Considering last day’s closing price of $34.41 per share, the company’s current dividend yield stands at 5.6%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s average of 4.58% and attracts investors as it represents a steady income stream.

Apart from dividends, USB also has a share repurchase program in place. In January 2021, the company’s board of directors authorized repurchase of common shares worth $3 billion. Such steady capital distribution activities are likely to stoke investors’ confidence in the stock.

It should be noted that owing to MUFG Union Bank acquisition deal, U.S. Bancorp suspended share repurchases at the beginning of third-quarter 2021.

The company is continuing the suspension as it intends to accrete its capital amid likelihood of stringent regulatory capital requirements. Hence,it did not repurchase shares under the current authorization in the first half of 2023.

As of Jun 30, 2023, USB had cash and due from banks of $70.64 billion and long-term debt of $45.28 billion. With a record of an impressive earnings strength and decent cash levels, dividend payments seem sustainable.

Further, USB’s strong fundamentals make it an impressive investment option. It has experienced strong growth in average loans and deposits during the past few years, as it continued to expand and deepen relationships with current customers as well as acquire new customers and market share.

Also, organic growth and diverse revenue sources are key strengths of U.S. Bancorp. Revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 1.3% over the last four years (2019-2022). This rise was chiefly due to higher net interest income (NII) with some annual volatility. The rising trend continued in the first half of 2023.

U.S. Bancorp has made a number of strategic acquisitions in the past years, which have opened new markets to it and fortified existing markets. In December 2022, U.S. Bancorp completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from MUFG, expanding its branch network and enjoying greater access to digital banking tools. The company completed the conversion of Union Bank during second-quarter 2023.

On the flipside, USB’s escalating expenses are likely to hinder bottom-line growth in the upcoming period. Also, loan concentration (50.4% of total commercial loans in total loan portfolio) amid an uncertain economy and legal hassles are likely to act as near-term headwinds.

Over the past three months, shares of USB have gained 6.8% compared with the industry‘s growth of 3.3%.



USB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Bank Stocks With Attractive Dividend Yields

Banking stocks like Huntington BancsharesIncorporated HBAN and KeyCorp KEY are worth a look as these too have robust dividend yields.

Considering the last day’s closing price, HBAN’s dividend yield is pegged at 5.9%. In the past three months, shares of HBAN have increased 1.8%.

Based on the last day’s closing price, KEY’s dividend yield is pinned at 7.4%. In the past three months, shares of KEY have declined 15.5%.

