U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $48.61, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 11.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.99%.

U.S. Bancorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.26 billion, up 6.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.55% and +7.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, U.S. Bancorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Investors should also note that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



