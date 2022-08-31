U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $45.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.26 billion, up 6.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion, which would represent changes of -12.55% and +7.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that U.S. Bancorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.09, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



U.S. Bancorp (USB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

