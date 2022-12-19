U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $41.95, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.84% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 6.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.6 billion, up 16.62% from the prior-year quarter.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $24.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.12% and +7.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note U.S. Bancorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.71, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

