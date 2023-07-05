U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $33.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.15 billion, up 19.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $28.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.22% and +18.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% lower within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, U.S. Bancorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.02.

Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.