U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $43.55, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of U.S. Bancorp in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 17, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, down 23.28% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.69 billion, reflecting a 6.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.89 per share and a revenue of $27.6 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.74% and -1.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. U.S. Bancorp presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.

It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.