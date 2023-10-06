U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $31.86, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of U.S. Bancorp in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 18, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 10.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.02 billion, showing a 11.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $28.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.35% and +16.84%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. U.S. Bancorp presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.

One should further note that USB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Banks - Major Regional industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

