U.S. Bancorp (USB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with U.S. Bancorp (USB) standing at $45.01, reflecting a -0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of U.S. Bancorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 17, 2024. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.83 billion, indicating a 7.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $28.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.92% and +16.4%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, U.S. Bancorp boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that U.S. Bancorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.51 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.3 of its industry.

Investors should also note that USB has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

