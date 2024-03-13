U.S. Bancorp (USB) Rides on Loans, Fee Income Amid High Costs

U.S. Bancorp’s USB robust loan pipeline, investment portfolio repositioning efforts and stable deposits are likely to enhance net interest income (NII). Diverse revenue streams and rising fee income are likely to support top-line growth. However, an escalating expense base and a concentrated loan portfolio are concerns.



U.S. Bancorp witnessed strong growth in total loans and deposits over the past few years on the back of sustained client acquisition and deepened relationships with existing clients. Total deposits and loans saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% and 6% over the four years (2019-2023), respectively. Though the trend for loans reversed in 2023, attributed to subdued demand and payoffs, management expects strengthened loan pipelines in commercial and the credit card space to drive loan growth in the upcoming period.



Organic growth and diversified revenue streams are key strengths of U.S. Bancorp. Revenues demonstrated a CAGR of 10.4% over the last four years (ended 2023), primarily driven by higher NII. Investment portfolio repositioning, improved loan demand and lower deposit migration are likely to bolster NII going forward. The company expects first-quarter 2024 NII to be in the range of $4-$4.1 billion.



Moreover, USB’s efforts to expand its product and service offerings are expected to aid fee income growth. The bank is well-poised to improve its revenue trend in the upcoming period. Management projects adjusted fee revenues to grow in the mid-single digit range this year.



As of Dec 31, 2023, U.S. Bancorp’s long-term debt was $51.48 billion, and cash and due from banks was $16.19 billion, reflecting solid liquidity. The bank enjoys long-term investment grade ratings of A, A+ and A3 from Standard & Poor’s, Fitch and Moody’s, respectively. This enables USB’s accessibility to debt markets at favorable rates. Given the impressive earnings strength and decent cash levels, the bank is likely to meet its debt obligations and exhibit low credit risk in the event of economic turmoil.



However, an escalating expense base remains a challenge. U.S Bancorp’s non-interest expenses witnessed a 10% CAGR over the last four years (2019-2023). Higher merger and integration charges, compensation and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expenses, as well as technology and communications expenditures, were the primary cost drivers. The company expects the expense base to remain flattish in 2024. Yet, technology-led initiatives are likely to elevate the cost base, which, in turn, would impede bottom-line expansion.



As of Dec 31, 2023, 50% of USB’s loan portfolio consisted of total commercial loans (commercial and commercial real estate lending). The rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment might put some pressure on commercial lending. Furthermore, asset quality might deteriorate, given an economic downturn. Hence, a concentrated loan portfolio is likely to affect the company’s financials in an adverse economic situation.



In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 22.9% compared with the industry's 27.8% rise.



Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the banking space are The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK and First Busey Corp. BUSE. BK and BUSE currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BK’s 2024 earnings has moved 4.4% north over the past 60 days. In the past six months, its shares have risen 21.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUSE’s 2024 earnings has moved downward by 5.4% over the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 19.2% in the past six months.

