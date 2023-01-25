U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported revenue of $6.34 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +8.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.01% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 3.01% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Total earning assets-Average balance : 572678 million compared to the 564520.9 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 572678 million compared to the 564520.9 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio [%] : 63.3% versus 57.45% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 63.3% versus 57.45% estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-off as % of Average loans : 0.64% versus 0.24% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.64% versus 0.24% estimated by five analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Loans : $972 million versus $995.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $972 million versus $995.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Non-Performing Assets : $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion.

: $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. Other - noninterest income : $184 million compared to the $168.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $184 million compared to the $168.64 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $2.04 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $2.04 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Commercial products revenue : $264 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $272.37 million.

: $264 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $272.37 million. Trust and investment management fees : $571 million versus $575.46 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $571 million versus $575.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Mortgage banking revenue : $104 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $79.99 million.

: $104 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $79.99 million. Investment products fees and commissions: $58 million compared to the $55.91 million average estimate based on six analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>



Shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

