U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $33.59, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

U.S. Bancorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 8.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.04 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $28.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.22% and +17.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% higher. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note U.S. Bancorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.13, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

