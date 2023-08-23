U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $36.25, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.05 billion, up 11.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $28.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.02% and +17.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.