U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $32.76, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.15 billion, up 19.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $28.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.12% and +18.54%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% lower within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note U.S. Bancorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.89, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

