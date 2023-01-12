U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.59, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.82% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 3.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.66 billion, up 17.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% lower. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, U.S. Bancorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.37, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

