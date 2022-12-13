U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.89% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.41% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.6 billion, up 16.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $24.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.12% and +7.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.29.

Meanwhile, USB's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

