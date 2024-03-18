U.S. Bancorp (USB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $42.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.82%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of U.S. Bancorp in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 17, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 23.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.71 billion, reflecting a 6.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.92 per share and a revenue of $27.68 billion, signifying shifts of -9.05% and -1.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. Currently, U.S. Bancorp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, U.S. Bancorp is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.74, so one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that USB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Banks - Major Regional industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.