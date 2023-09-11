U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $36.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 8.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.05 billion, up 11.97% from the year-ago period.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $28.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.22% and +17.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% higher. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.47, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

