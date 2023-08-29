U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $36.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.

U.S. Bancorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 8.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.05 billion, up 11.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $28.33 billion, which would represent changes of -2.02% and +17.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, U.S. Bancorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

It is also worth noting that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

