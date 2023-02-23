U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.72, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.2 billion, up 29.29% from the year-ago period.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $29.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.58% and +21.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% higher. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.56, which means U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

