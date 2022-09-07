U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $45.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.94% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion, up 6.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.75% and +7.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. U.S. Bancorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that U.S. Bancorp has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.75, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, USB's PEG ratio is currently 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



