U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $47.76, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.26 billion, up 6.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.55% and +7.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, U.S. Bancorp is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.28.

We can also see that USB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. USB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



