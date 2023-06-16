U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $33.45, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.18% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.17 billion, up 19.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $28.73 billion, which would represent changes of +3.15% and +18.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note U.S. Bancorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

