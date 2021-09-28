U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.1, the dividend yield is 3.01%.
The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $61.1, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.47 and a 75.98% increase over the 52 week low of $34.72.
USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.33%, compared to an industry average of 36.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the usb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
- iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 2.61% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of USB at 8.18%.
