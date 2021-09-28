U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.1, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $61.1, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.47 and a 75.98% increase over the 52 week low of $34.72.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.33%, compared to an industry average of 36.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the usb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 2.61% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of USB at 8.18%.

