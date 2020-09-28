U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that USB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.16, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $35.16, representing a -42.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.11 and a 23.98% increase over the 52 week low of $28.36.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.18. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.69%, compared to an industry average of -36.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEFN with an increase of 5.46% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of USB at 8.31%.

