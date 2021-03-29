U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that USB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $56.21, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.02 and a 98.2% increase over the 52 week low of $28.36.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.99%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 57.9% over the last 100 days. DFNL has the highest percent weighting of USB at 7.15%.

