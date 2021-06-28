U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that USB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.85, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $57.85, representing a -7.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.47 and a 70.1% increase over the 52 week low of $34.01.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.66%, compared to an industry average of 34.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (USB)

Davis Select Financial ETF (USB)

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (USB)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (USB)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (USB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFNL with an increase of 26.17% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of USB at 7.96%.

