U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $56.75, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $56.75, representing a -9.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.01 and a 33.62% increase over the 52 week low of $42.47.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.98. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.03%, compared to an industry average of 40.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the usb Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

  • Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)
  • Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
  • Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
  • Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
  • iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 9.05% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of USB at 88%.

