U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.15, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $60.15, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.11 and a 36.33% increase over the 52 week low of $44.12.

USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.94%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 20.13% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of USB at 7.73%.

