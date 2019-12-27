U.S. Bancorp (USB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

U.S. Bancorp (USB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60.15, the dividend yield is 2.79%.
The previous trading day's last sale of USB was $60.15, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.11 and a 36.33% increase over the 52 week low of $44.12.
USB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). USB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.34. Zacks Investment Research reports USB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.94%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to USB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have USB as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 20.13% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of USB at 7.73%.
