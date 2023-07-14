U.S. Bancorp (USB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed at $35.33, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.57% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, U.S. Bancorp is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.16 billion, up 19.6% from the year-ago period.

USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $28.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.45% and +18.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% lower. U.S. Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.45, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, USB's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

