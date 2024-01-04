U.S. Bancorp (USB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with U.S. Bancorp (USB) standing at $43.21, reflecting a +1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of U.S. Bancorp will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 17, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.99, marking a 17.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.83 billion, indicating a 7.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for U.S. Bancorp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. U.S. Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note U.S. Bancorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.63 of its industry.

Meanwhile, USB's PEG ratio is currently 2.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.