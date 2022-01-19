U.S. Bancorp Q4 Net Income Rises; Net Revenue Down 1.2%

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) said its fourth quarter net income increased year-over-year primarily due to lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by lower net interest income, lower noninterest income, and higher noninterest expense. Net interest income decreased 1.6 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to lower loan spreads and mix of earning assets, partially offset by higher investment portfolio balances and the benefit of deposit and funding mix. The net interest margin declined to 2.40 percent from 2.57 percent a year ago. Noninterest income decreased 0.6 percent.

Net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1.67 billion compared to $1.52 billion, last year. Earnings per common share were $1.07 compared to $0.95. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $3.15 billion, a decrease of 1.6 percent. Total noninterest income was $2.53 billion compared to $2.55 billion, prior year. Total net revenue was $5.68 billion compared to $5.75 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $5.75 billion in revenue.

"The value of our diversified business model was evident in 2021 results. Credit quality continues to be particularly strong with our net charge-off ratio at a historical low of 17 basis points in the fourth quarter. We experienced solid loan growth from new business originations and increased line utilization. Deposit growth was very strong this quarter increasing $18.4 billion or 4.3% compared with the third quarter, which supported our loan growth," said Andy Cecere, CEO, U.S. Bancorp.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.