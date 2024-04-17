News & Insights

Markets
USB

U.S. Bancorp Q1 Results Top Estimates

April 17, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp for the first quarter declined to $1.32 billion or $0.78 per share from $1.70 billion or $1.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.52 billion or $0.90 per share, compared to $1.88 billion or $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net revenue for the quarter decreased 6.4 percent to $6.72 billion, including $4.02 billion of net interest income and $2.70 billion of noninterest income, from $7.18 billion, including $4.67 billion of net interest income and $2.51 billion of noninterest income, in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $553 million, up from $427 last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.