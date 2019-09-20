U.S. Bancorp and KLA Boost Their Dividends

The large U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp and chip-equipment maker KLA both increased their dividends this week.

U.S. Bancorp (ticker: USB) declared a quarterly disbursement of 42 cents a share, up 5 cents, or 14%, from 37 cents.

Last year the bank paid out 32% of its earnings in dividends, a payout ratio that’s comparable to many other larger regionals.

The stock, which yields 3%, has a one-year return of 5%.

Banks have faced concerns from investors about the sustainability of the current economic recovery and what will happen when their loan portfolios begin to deteriorate.

Another concern has been falling interest rates, which pressure banks’ net-interest margins. But yields have rebounded a bit lately. The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note was recently at 1.77%, up from below 1.5% earlier this month.

U.S. Bancorp announced the dividend increase on Tuesday.

On the same day KLA (KLAC), which makes equipment used to make semiconductors, declared a quarterly dividend of 85 cents a share, up from 75 cents. That’s a 13% boost.

The stock, which yields 1.9%, has a one-year return of nearly 60%.

This year’s dividend boost is smaller than what it did last year.

In February of 2018, the company’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 75 cents a share, up from 59 cents, for a 27% boost.

