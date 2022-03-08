US Markets
U.S. ban on Russian energy imports doesn't include uranium -source

U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on American imports of Russian oil and other energy products, which he announced on Tuesday, does not include a ban on imports of uranium for nuclear power plants, a source familiar with the matter said.

The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants. Reuters reported last week that the U.S. nuclear power industry has been lobbying the White House to exempt Russian uranium imports.

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. utilities push White House not to sanction Russian uranium

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Ernest Scheyder in Houston)

