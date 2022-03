U.S. ban on Russian energy imports does not include uranium -source

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ernest Scheyder

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on American imports of Russian oil and other energy products, announced on Tuesday, does not include a ban on imports of uranium for nuclear power plants, a source familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. power industry relies on Russian and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear power plants. The industry has been lobbying the White House to continue to allow uranium imports from Russia despite Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

There is no U.S. uranium production or processing, though several companies have said they would like to resume domestic production in Texas or Wyoming if nuclear power producers sign long-term supply contracts.

A White House document released after Biden announced the oil ban and summarizing the Russian sanctions did not mention uranium, confirming reporting from Reuters.

Russia's uranium production is controlled by Rosatom, a state-run company formed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007. The company is an important source of revenue for Moscow, and exempting U.S. uranium imports is likely to fuel continued questions about how American businesses are financially supporting Russia's economy.

The National Energy Institute (NEI), a trade group of U.S. nuclear power generators, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Duke Energy Corp DUK.N and Constellation EnergyCorp CEGVV.O, two of the largest U.S. power generators.

The U.S. Congress has been paying more attention to Russia's prowess as a global producer of uranium and other metals.

"We need to look at alternative sources (for uranium), including in the United States," Senator Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, told Reuters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston this week.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, whose department overseas parts of the American nuclear industry, is slated to address the conference on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

