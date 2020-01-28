US Markets

U.S. backs program to settle Venezuelan migrants in Brazil

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched a program on Tuesday to help tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants settle in Brazil for the long-term.

