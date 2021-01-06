Markets
LMT

U.S. Awards Lockheed Martin $1.28 Bln F-35 Sustainment Contract

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded Lockheed Martin (LMT) a $1.28 billion Undefinitized Contract Action to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet through June 30, 2021.

Lockheed said that the F-35 Joint Program Office, together with each U.S. Service, international operators and the F-35 industry team, leads F-35 sustainment and the Global Support Solution.

The company noted that the F-35's reliability continues to improve, and newer production aircraft are averaging greater than 70% mission capable rates, with some operational squadrons consistently near 75%. Cost per flight hour has decreased by more than 40% during the last five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular