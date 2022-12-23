Companies
U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin

December 23, 2022 — 06:04 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers," the department said on the $1.05 billion Lockheed contract.

