U.S. awards airports $10 billion in grants amid travel falloff
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday awarded nearly $10 billion to U.S. airports struggling with a massive falloff in travel demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress approved the money late last month and the department has previously awarded $25 billion to public transit systems and $1 billion to U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak.
The awards include $377 million for Chicago's two major airports, $338 million for Atlanta, $323 for Los Angeles, $299 million for Dallas-Fort Worth, $295 million for New York's two major airports, $255 million for San Francisco, $206 million for Miami, $147 million for Newark, New Jersey; $143 million for Washington-Dulles and $142 million for Detroit.
"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in a statement.
Airports can use the funds for capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)
((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com +1 202 898-8324))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsUS Markets Oil
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Gap Inc, Pluristem Therapeutics, CleanSpark
- Smithfield Foods idling big U.S. pork plant after 80 coronavirus cases
- Treasury wants warrants, repayment from major U.S. airlines on 30% of grant money -sources
- Malaysian firm bids $2.5 bln for national carrier co, funded by European bank