U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety concerns

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The aviation and telecom industries said Wednesday they were making progress to address air safety concerns about potential interference from the Jan. 5 planned 5G wireless deployment.

Wireless trade group CTIA, Airlines for America and Aerospace Industries Association said in a joint statement "after productive discussions we will be working together to share the available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation." Last week, airlines said interference could cause 4% of U.S. flights to be diverted, delayed or canceled.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

