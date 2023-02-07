Companies

U.S. aviation safety concerns need attention -- lawmakers

February 07, 2023 — 10:11 am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers said Tuesday recent incidents in the U.S. aviation system -- including two near miss crashes and the failure of a key pilot computing system -- raise serious concerns that need to be addressed.

House Transportation and Infrastructure committee chair Sam Graves, a Republican, said at a hearing on aviation safety the incidents showed the aviation system is in need of "urgent attention." Representative Garret Graves, the Republican chair of a subcommittee on aviation, said "right now the alarm bells should be going off across the aviation industry -- our system is stretched and stressed."

